MIUI 14! List reveals which Xiaomi devices should receive the Android 13 interface

With a probable debut date in August, MIUI 14 will be the new interface for Xiaomi devices and its sub-brands. It will be based on Android 13 and should introduce optimizations and improvements in functionality, in addition to having the latest Google operating system. Although Xiaomi has not yet officially spoken out, an alleged list of devices that will receive MIUI 14 has been revealed. Last week, it appeared in a line of code, reinforcing that its announcement should take place soon.

The list was discovered by MyDrivers and lists Xiaomi and Redmi devices that support MIUI 14 and will receive the update. Check it out below:

The list shows several phones that are compatible with the update, including models from the Xiaomi 10, Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 9 line. There are also some phones sold by Xiaomi in China, renamed POCO in the global market. It is worth mentioning that this list is not official and more devices may be added to it or removed. Xiaomi should officially introduce MIUI 14 on the day August 16th. The date was not chosen for nothing, as it marks the twelfth anniversary of the Chinese manufacturer’s interface. According to leaks, the software is already being tested on the next line of Xiaomi 13 flagships, which have the internal name of Nuwa and Fuxi.

