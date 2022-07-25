Mobile’ wins ‘Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045’ event in August – JBox

It was released by activision that the game Call of Duty: Mobile will win collaboration with the anime Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045from day august 3. The collaboration kicks off the contents of Season 7 of the game, called New Vision.

During the event, it will be possible to earn rewards through the Battle Pass, which has several free and premium content. It will be possible to get operators such as Blackjack, in Elite versions and of the Motoko character, new weapons, new weapon designs, pendants, among other items.

During Season 7 it will also be possible to get new abilities called Cyberware, based on

from in Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045. An anime-themed event will also be available, in addition to the New Vision map, where you can play battle royale matches.

More updates and improvements are also expected to come to the game starting August 3rd. Challenges and news in the store will also be available.

Call of Duty: Mobile is a free game developed by TiMi Studio Group and distributed by Activision, taking inspiration from the popular shooter series started in 2003. The game was released in October 2019 for devices android and iOS.

Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045 is a production anime by Production IG and Sola Digital Arts studios that originally premiered in April 2020. It got a sequel in May of this year. The complete series is available at Netflix.

The anime is part of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complexanime series started in 2003 that brings an alternative version of the original version of Ghost in the Shell.

Source: Press release

Ghost in the Shell

Koukaku Kidoutai

The dystopian atmosphere of The Ghost in the Shell takes place in the year 2029, in a world that has undergone a great technological evolution. But at the same time that humanity artificially prospered, it collapsed as a society and increased its inequalities. A fruit of the new technology is the cyborg Major Makoto Kusanagi, whom we accompany in her mission to solve cyber crimes and reflect on her real condition as a living being.

The original manga created by Masamune Shirow (released here by Editora JBC), was first published in 1989, winning a historic animation for cinema in 1995, currently available by Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Since then, other manga and anime sequels have been released, and even a live-action feature film starring Scarlett Johansson It hit theaters in 2017.

Other films in the franchise are available on Prime Video and fur look. JBC launched the manga in Brazil in December The Ghost in the Shell 1.5 and currently publishes the digital chapters of Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm. On DVD and Blu-ray, the original film was released here by Focus Filmes.