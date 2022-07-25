More than 20 series and movies arrive this week on Netflix, until 07/31; see the full list

New releases of the week on Netflix

Good news is coming this week, between July 25th and 31st, 2022, at Netflix.

As highlights, we have the new Italian series from Netflix, D1ÁR10S, from the thriller series Breathe! and the novels Uma Nova Mulher and Continência ao Amor.

See the complete list:

06/25

Gabby’s Magic House: Season 5

Set in a dollhouse full of amazing mini-worlds and inhabited by cuddly kittens, this series is back for a new season.

06/26

Street Food: USA

This season of Street Food highlights cooks, grillers, taqueros, loncheros and culinary heroes across the United States.

D1ÁR10S: 1st season

D1ÁR10S is an Italian Netflix original series that follows a group of teenagers in elementary school living strong emotions as they discover first loves, fights with their parents and childhood rivalries. Everything becomes even more intense when they are informed that their school is in danger of closing its doors.

Shania Twain Not Just a Girl

Documentary about Canadian singer Shania Twain.

06/27

Return

Years after moving to the countryside, ex-cop Pipa ends up involved in a murder case and has to face the dark world of her past.

From Decoration to Makeover: Season 3

With help from the McGee’s and budget-friendly renovations, families transform their home into the perfect place for their lifestyle.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet

New documentary series about a woman’s struggle against the unscrupulous owner of a pornographic website.

Junkyard Midas: Season 4

In search of a rarity that could make a difference in the market, the team at Gotham Garage transforms and trades an eclectic collection of vehicles.

Rebel: Season 2

This young adult series is back with a new season.

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2

The attack on Rosa in 1929 affects her marriage and her brother’s future. In 1939, Luna suffers for love, but finds happiness again with a forbidden man.

06/28

Breathe!

A young woman survives a plane crash in the middle of the Canadian jungle. To stay alive, she must learn to deal with nature and her own demons.

a new woman

Three friends leave in search of a new spiritual connection, but they will have to face family traumas from the past.

Beard, Hair and Mustache

With his family struggling, Richardsson decides to save his mother’s salon from bankruptcy and discovers he has a lot of talent as a barber. While trying to find himself in life, the boy spreads stylish cuts around the periphery of Rio.

Oggy and the Dizzy Cockroaches: And Piya!

Oggy and the Dizzy Cockroaches: And Piya! synopsis netflixFollow the adventures of cool cat Oggy and happy elephant Piya with a trio of cockroaches ready to put a stop to all the fun!

06/29

Continuity to Love

Despite their differences and against all odds, a singer (Sofia Carson) and a military man (Nicholas Galitzine) fall madly in love.

Nobody Told You To Mess With Us

Three elite school cheerleaders band together to fight injustice and fight bullying in this teen thriller series.

uncoupled

Abandoned after 17 years of dating, a realtor faces life as a single, gay and forty-year-old in New York. Starring Neil Patrick Harris.

May Justice Be Done

During the trial of a white police officer who shot a black man, a group invades the courthouse and takes hostages, in a situation broadcast to the entire country.

Surprise inheritance

Belinda discovers that her father, with whom she doesn’t have much relationship, is a hotel magnate. So, she plunges headlong into a life of luxury with the help of a charming lawyer.

Fanatic

When a famous singer dies, his biggest fan tries to escape mediocrity by taking his place. But he discovers that being a superstar isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Detective Conan: The Daily Life of Zero

A detective who is also a police officer and criminal tries to balance the three identities in this Detective Conan spin-off.

Masaba Masaba: 2nd season

Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta plays herself in a story of daring and courage. Determined not to follow the conventional paths of her country, she tries to walk her own personal and professional journey while fighting for freedom of opinion.

06/30

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker is on a two-week trip to Europe with his high school friends when he is surprised by Nick Fury’s visit. Summoned for yet another heroic mission, he must face various villains that appear in iconic cities on the continent, such as London, Paris and Venice, as well as the appearance of the enigmatic Mysterio.

06/31

Extraordinary

A boy who has been homeschooled all his life goes to a traditional school, where he has to make friends with classmates who torment him for having a different face. With Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts.