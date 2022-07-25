Motorola Razr 2022: Foldable cell phone release date leaks on the web | Cell

The Motorola Razr 2022 seems to have a release date: it would be on August 2, according to a post on the Chinese social network Weibo. At the time, Motorola should also reveal the X30 Pro cell phone, which promises to hit the market with a 200-megapixel camera and 125W charging. For now there are no details on prices or availability of the alleged cell phones, but the initial expectation is that they will be sold only in China.

Recently, Motorola confirmed the design of the phone – one of Samsung’s main rivals – in a teaser shown in the Chinese market. In the video you can see the folding phone with more rounded edges, dual camera and a larger external screen than the previous version.

The first generation of the Motorola Razr was announced in 2019 and impressed the most nostalgic consumers for its design similar to the old (and beloved) V3, a flip phone launched in 2004. Although the V3 nomenclature has been abandoned by the giant, it remains in memory. of many Brazilians.

After 15 years between one launch and another (and three more since its entry into the market), Motorola’s first foldable Razr model is still on sale in Brazil and can be found for R$5,598 on Amazon. The second generation, announced in September 2020, did not reach the Brazilian market.

For the new model, the Razr 2022, Motorola has so far only confirmed the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, Qualcomm’s newest. Behind the scenes it is said that it will have a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 50 megapixel main camera (f/1.8) and a 32 MP ultra wide camera. The front camera would have 13 megapixels.

The Motorola Razr 2022 release date appears to have been chosen to try to outrun rival Samsung. Recently, the South Korean giant announced the date of the Galaxy Unpacked event for August 10th. The manufacturer should present the fourth generation of folding devices, Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip – direct competitor of the Motorola device due to the vertical format to open and close.

