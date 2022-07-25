movie about the death of a child victim of racism gets an emotional trailer

The producers of the movie “Till” released this Monday (25) a never-before-seen trailer for the feature. Set in the United States in the mid-1950s, the plot is dedicated to telling the story of Emmett Till, a black teenager brutally murdered in Mississippi.

The crime took place after the owner of a convenience store allegedly heard abuse from the boy. Upon learning of the matter, a group of unknown men ended up beating the young man, cowardly.

With Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett and Jalyn Hall in the cast, the project hits theaters on October 14 and promises a lot of emotion as the narrative is substantially anchored in the mother’s fight for justice.

In the preview released today, it is possible to see an intense reflection on the events, mixed with memories and arguments in the courtroom – a contrast with the racist logic of the system at the time.

Witness the power of a mother’s love. Watch the official trailer for #TillMovie now, and see the never-before-told story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice for her son, Emmett. In theaters this October. pic.twitter.com/h30n9BVPmV — TILL (@TillMovie) July 25, 2022

Do not forget! The premiere of “Till” takes place on October 14!