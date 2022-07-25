movie about the death of a child victim of racism gets an emotional trailer

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

The producers of the movie “Till” released this Monday (25) a never-before-seen trailer for the feature. Set in the United States in the mid-1950s, the plot is dedicated to telling the story of Emmett Till, a black teenager brutally murdered in Mississippi.

The crime took place after the owner of a convenience store allegedly heard abuse from the boy. Upon learning of the matter, a group of unknown men ended up beating the young man, cowardly.

With Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett and Jalyn Hall in the cast, the project hits theaters on October 14 and promises a lot of emotion as the narrative is substantially anchored in the mother’s fight for justice.

In the preview released today, it is possible to see an intense reflection on the events, mixed with memories and arguments in the courtroom – a contrast with the racist logic of the system at the time.

Do not forget! The premiere of “Till” takes place on October 14!

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Where are the former One Direction members?

July 23 is a special date for One Direction fans. It marks the formation of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved