MRI machine, unprecedented in SC, is already working in Jaraguá do Sul

Jaraguá do Sul is the first city in Santa Catarina and one of the first in Brazil to have the technology offered by the new version of the Signa Pionner Magnetic Resonance 3.0 Teslasof brand General Electric.

The services in the new Equipment, which was acquired by the Image Center 2 of the Jaraguá Hospital, began at the end of April this year.

The technology was imported from the United States in February this year and went through a preparation process before starting to serve the population.

benefits

According to the manager of the Image Center at Jaraguá Hospital, Rose Catarina, the novelty will benefit patients served by both the SUS and medical plans or privately. With the device working, the number of exams can be tripled on site.

Rose explains that the equipment provides images with higher resolution than previously known. Such characteristics will facilitate the work of doctors because it increases the ability to diagnose the most varied types of diseases.

“Other major differentials of the new model are the duration of the exam and the possibility of greatly reducing the typical noise of MRIs. This version is much quieter than the others and the exam takes less time to complete compared to other Resonances. All this will bring significant comfort to patients, especially if we consider people who are bedridden or with special needs”, notes Rose.

The new MRI is already in operation at the Image Center of Hospital Jaraguá, located at Avenida Marechal Deodoro da Fonseca, 930 – Galeria Ângelo Menel.