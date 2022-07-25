Myanmar military junta executes 4 pro-democracy activists | World

Myanmar’s military junta executed four prisoners, including a former deputy from former leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, marking the country’s first use of the death penalty in decades, state media reported on Monday.

The four were executed for leading “brutal and inhumane acts of terror”, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

According to the outlet, the executions took place “under prison procedure”, without detailing when or how they died.

The military junta has sentenced dozens of anti-coup activists to death as part of its crackdown on dissent after taking power last year.

2 out of 5 Activists call for freedom on the streets of Myanmar — Photo: Anushree Fadnavis/REUTERS Activists call for freedom on the streets of Myanmar — Photo: Anushree Fadnavis/REUTERS

The United States condemned the executions, which included a prominent pro-democracy activist.

“We condemn the military regime’s execution of pro-democracy leaders and elected officials for exercising their fundamental freedoms,” the US embassy in Yangon said on its official Twitter account.

Human Rights Watch, on the other hand, called the executions “an act of extreme cruelty”. The NGO’s director for Asia, Elaine Pearson, called on the international community to “show the junta that there will be accountability for their crimes”.

3 of 5 Phyo Zeyar Thaw in appearance after being sentenced to death by the military in Myanmar – Photo: MRTV/Reproduction via REUTERS Phyo Zeyar Thaw in an appearance after being sentenced to death by the military in Myanmar – Photo: MRTV/Reproduction via REUTERS

Phyo Zeya Thaw, 41, a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party, was arrested last November and sentenced to death in January this year for violating anti-terrorism law.

This Burmese hip-hop pioneer, whose lyrics have criticized the army since the early 2000s, was arrested in 2008 for belonging to an organization considered illegal in the country and for possession of foreign currency. He won a seat as deputy in the 2015 elections, during the transition from military to civilian rule.

The junta accused him of orchestrating several attacks against the regime, including one against a train last August in Yangon. Five policemen died.

4 of 5 Kyaw Min Yu, known as Ko Jimmy, in appearance after being sentenced to death by the Myanmar military – Photo: MRTV/Reproduction via REUTERS Kyaw Min Yu, known as Ko Jimmy, in an appearance after being sentenced to death by the Myanmar military – Photo: MRTV / Reproduction via REUTERS

Kyaw Min Yu, known as “Jimmy” and a 53-year-old prominent pro-democracy activist, received the same sentence from the military court. “Jimmy” was a writer and a longtime opponent of the Army. He played an important role in the 1988 student revolt against the military junta at the time. He was arrested in October and received his sentence in January.

The other two defendants were sentenced to death for the murder of a woman they said was an informant for the junta in Yangon.

The junta was heavily criticized by international powers when it announced last month its intention to carry out the executions.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the decision, calling it a “flagrant violation of the right to life, liberty and security of persons”.

5 of 5 Rohingya refugee on beach in Bangladesh — Photo: Danish Siddiqui/REUTERS Rohingya refugee on a beach in Bangladesh — Photo: Danish Siddiqui/REUTERS

The last capital execution in Myanmar dates back to 1988, according to a UN expert report released last June. The document counted 114 death sentences since the coup d’état.

Experts noted that martial law gave the military the possibility of imposing the death penalty for 23 “vague and broadly defined crimes” and, in practice, for any criticism of power. They also warned that executions could be accelerated if the international community does not react.

The four executions announced on Monday are “a scandalous act” that “will create waves of political impact, now and for a long time to come”, reacted on Twitter Richard Horsey, a Myanmar expert at the International Crisis Group (ICG).

The executions are expected to exacerbate the international isolation of the Burmese military. The junta took power by force on February 1, 2021, under the pretext of alleged fraud in the previous year’s elections, in which the NLD won a landslide victory.