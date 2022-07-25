NASA bans astronauts from masturbating in space

The revelation was made by a NASA engineer in an American podcast (Getty Images)

Male astronauts cannot masturbate in space;

NASA engineer explained that fluids are dispersed in the air;

This could cause female astronauts to become pregnant.

A NASA (US space agency) engineer named Smythe revealed that male astronauts are strictly prohibited from masturbating in space. The revelation was made on the comedian Conan O’Brien’s podcast, after the presenter asked about the professional’s private moments.

The rule is due to the fact that female astronauts can accidentally be hit by stray fluids – and even the smallest amount released can cause serious problems.

“Three astronauts can be impregnated by the same man in the same session… [o fluido] finds its way,” Smythe replied. The explanation is related to the absence of gravity, which allows the sperm to be spread through the air.

The matter came up after O’Brien questioned whether the astronaut had ever taken pornography to the International Space Station (ISS), to which he responded with a decided ‘no, none of that.

Despite the comical tone that the news may have, researchers at Concordia University in Montreal (Canada) say that understanding the mechanics of sex in space is “essential for the success of deep space missions and off-world settlement building”.

colonization in space

As the absence of gravity can prevent children from being born or developing correctly, scientists are studying a way to circumvent the scenario to allow space exploration and the coming of babies beyond Earth.

“The day when humans will live in outer space, on the Moon and on Mars is coming,” said Yosuke Yamashiki, a professor at Kyoto University in Japan. “NASA has positioned low gravity as a key issue for human life in space.”

The researchers from the Japanese University, in partnership with the construction company Kajima Corporation, found the solution in the construction of a building capable of generating artificial gravity. Called The Glass, the project is about 300 meters tall and has a cone shape, so that the structure is able to rotate around itself every 20 seconds. According to scientists and engineers, this spin is responsible for creating the same sensation of gravity that we are used to on planet Earth.

“Developing an artificial gravity residential facility with Kyoto University will be a watershed moment in space research,” said Takuya Ohno, an architect and researcher at Kajima. “We will work to make this joint research meaningful for humanity.”

The institutions’ goal is to erect a prototype of the building on the Moon by 2050, so that human exploration of the satellite and outer space can be carried out not only safer, but also more comfortably.