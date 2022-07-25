NASA robot discovers mysterious object on Mars and leaves space observers intrigued

Equipment identified the item on July 12th through the risk prevention camera, but days later could not find it again

NASA believes it to be the remains of a component used to land the robotic explorer on the surface of Mars in February 2021



Perseverance, the robot of NASA that explores Mars, discovered a mysterious object and left space observers intrigued and provoked ironic comments that question the quality of this “dish” of Italian cuisine on the surface of the red planet. Despite creative assumptions, the most plausible explanation is that it is the remains of a component used to land the robotic explorer on the surface of Mars in February 2021. “We have been discussing where it came from, but it is speculated that it is a piece of rope of the parachute or the landing system that brings the robot to the ground,” said a spokesperson for a laboratory at NASA, the US space agency. United States. “You have to keep in mind that it’s not confirmed that it’s one or the other,” she added.

The wreckage was first detected on July 12, through the hazard avoidance camera located on the front left of the rover. Four days later, when Perseverance returned to the same place, the objects were no longer there. The wind is believed to have dragged the object elsewhere, a fact that has already happened with a piece of thermal blanket spotted last month, which may have come out of the rocket-propelled landing system. Perseverance’s accumulation of “junk” is considered a small price to pay for the robot’s scientific goals: looking for biological signs of ancient microbial life forms. In addition, someday these objects could become valuable artifacts for future Mars colonists.” In a hundred years or so, Martians will enthusiastically gather all this material to display in museums or turn it into ‘historical treasures’. ‘” tweeted “amateur astronomer” Stuart Atkinson.

*With information from AFP