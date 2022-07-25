“Negotiations would already be advanced”; Andrés Rueda gives final answer to São Paulo for hiring a goalkeeper

São Paulo is looking for a reserve for goalkeeper Jandrei. With the young Thiago Couto still oscillating, Tricolor seeks an alternative in the market while the young man coming from the basic categories ‘mature’. One of the names studied is John, from Santos, João Paulo’s reserve, who welcomes the possibility of conquering more space in other clubs.

Santos, however, blocked the possibilities of negotiation at the moment. This is because, in an official note, Alvinegro claims that it considered the value of the proposal low and refused negotiations. In addition to Tricolor, Botafogo monitored the situation of John, who has a contract until December 2024 with Peixe.

“Santos FC informs that it has received a proposal from another team in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A for the transfer of goalkeeper John. The Santos club understands that the athlete wants to play, but evaluated the offer as low for its market value and promptly refused it“, declared the Club.

Alvinegro says it intends to count on the archer until the end of the contract. Tricolor’s negotiations would already be more advanced, when there was a refusal by the Santos board. Still on the released note, Santos said that John asked Lisca not to be listed in the match against Fortaleza because of the conversations about the transfer.