Netflix charges extra for sharing password! understand better

This Tuesday (19), Netflix announced that it will charge an additional for people who share a password on the same account. The measure should cover five Latin American countries and the screening is done through access residences. That’s what the company itself said in a recent statement.

Netflix may charge more for sharing password on the platform

Overcharge tests were carried out in Argentina, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic. Users who have access in more than one residence must pay between US$ 1.70 and US$ 2.99 (R$ 9 and R$ 16) more, depending on the country. In addition, access can only be made in up to three different houses.

For people who usually access the service while traveling on tablets, cell phones and notebooks, that’s fine. Access will be allowed at no additional charge, Netflix said.

“We are carefully exploring different ways for people who want to share their accounts to pay a little more.” This is what the company highlighted in the statement. “Starting next month, we will launch an alternative to add residence in Argentina, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras,” he said.

Brazil is still out of the tests

Netflix did not say anything about the additional charge for sharing passwords in more than one residence in Brazil. Therefore, the country continues to follow the current rules on the matter.

It is worth mentioning that, according to data from Similarweb for the first quarter, Netflix has already lost 25% of its market compared to other competing streaming platforms. By June, the platform had lost 1.3 million subscribers. This shows a decline in comparison with the balance sheet for the period disclosed in the previous month, when it lost 1.6 million.

Increasing prices for subscription plans and charging more for sharing passwords are ways to keep revenue at acceptable levels in the international market. After all, Netflix is ​​also accountable to the entire group of shareholders in the financial market.