Netflix movie scares fans with advertising

Netflix’s new movie, The Hidden Agent, has been scaring many fans with a TV ad, and it’s not a horror movie.

The action film, with stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, took viewers by surprise after a platform prank (via Netflix Brazil).

Netflix revealed a commercial that “ruined” the television screen of those who watched, with pieces broken in the corners and freezing at certain times.

Of course, fans weren’t forgiving of the streaming, and took to Twitter to rant, with many describing the scare they got.

some reactions below.

More about Hidden Agent

“CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) was taken out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton). In the past, Gentry was a skilled ‘death dealer’, but now he’s the target.

Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former colleague at the CIA, begins a global pursuit to destroy him. Gentry will need help, and agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) is ready to defend him.”

In addition to Evans and Gosling, the film stars Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfred Woodard.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct. The screenplay was written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Hidden Agent is available on Netflix.