New Captain America gets official title and premiere date

Marvel rarely disappoints. This Saturday (23), during the panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the studio brought several news to fans. Among them, the new Captain America movie won an official title and release date. That’s right! It’s time for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to throw the shield at the big screen.

After Avengers: Endgame (2019), Captain America’s mantle was left vacant. The series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), on Disney +, showed how the transition of this responsibility was to Steve Rogers’ partner (Chris Evans) – in this case, Sam.

With this new responsibility, the hero needs to overcome his own mistrust, the uncertainties of society and also face his more vigorous obligations. Mackie’s character must enlist the help of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), the Winter Soldier, whom he fought side by side during the streaming original series.

The first film with Mackie as the hero, Captain America: New World Order will be directed by Julius Onah, filmmaker known for The Cloverfield Paradox (2018). What did you think of the studio’s decision?

Captain America 4 will continue the stories featured in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In addition to the unfolding of Wilson’s plot, the production must address the plans of the Merchant of Power, aka Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp). Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) may appear in the new Marvel plot. Will the Thunderbolts be the hero’s first big mission?

Captain America: New World Order premieres in May 2, 2024.