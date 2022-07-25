New video shows Dakota Johnson behind the scenes of Madame Teia

A behind-the-scenes video of Madame Web, which shows the actress Dakota Johnson wearing a costume similar to that of the protagonist, Julia Carpenter, in the comics.

In the images, she wears a red overcoat and appears entering a building, which looks like a hotel.

See the publication below:

The character has been known since 1984 and appeared during the plot of secret warsas the second Spider-Woman.

Later, as she developed further, she became part of the Avengers in the 2000s until she was given clairvoyant powers by the original Madame Webb – aka Cassandra Webb – who chose her as her successor before she died.

In addition to Dakota Johnson in the cast, the film also features actress Sydney Sweeney, from euphoriaAdam Scott, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts and Mike Epps.

The film is directed by SJ Clarkson and is set to premiere in October 2023.

Recently, Sydney Sweeney fez mystery about the movie, but says it’s been a lot of fun

the actress of euphoria will be in the Marvel movie and said that he has been dedicated to the production, with a lot of training.

“I’m currently filming Madame Web, and I can’t really say anything about my character, but I’m really excited. This is my first Marvel movie. So, I’ve been having fun and training a lot to act in it”, she said in an interview with Variety magazine.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Producer explains more details about films that are part of the Spider-Verse at Sony

Producer Amy Pascal recently explained that Sony’s Spider-Verse movie franchise is also related to and has a chronological connection to those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony Pictures has decided to kick off its Spider-Verse live-action spin-off franchise in 2018.

Productions include Morbius, Venom and now Madame Web, as well as others like Kraven the Hunter, which is also in production.

“There’s the Marvel Universe, which is a container, and there’s the Spider-Verse movies, which are different, and there’s the other universe that Sony characters are in. We’re all very respectful of each other and we work together and make sure we’re just being addictive,” she said.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.