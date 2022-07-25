No lion! Midea launches in Brazil new line of Air Fryers with capacity for up to 5.5L

The home appliance brand Midea, announced the arrival in Brazil of its newest line of electric fryers that do not use oil. In all, there are three new products that promise a modern design and cutting-edge technological resources. According to the manufacturer, the three new Air Fryer models are the GoumertFry 4L, the GourmetFry Digital 4L and the GrandGourmet Digital 5.5L. The products have DualCyclone technology, which promises to make food even more crispy and healthy.

GourmetFry 4L





The first model is the GourmetFry 4L, which has temperature options that reach up to 200ºC, has a timer of up to 60 minutes and an automatic shut-off sensor, which turns off the fryer automatically when removing the tray. THE Midea pointed out that the product comes with the basket and tray made of non-stick material, which can be washed in the dishwasher. THE GourmetFry 4L still has iThermostat operation indicators and LED timer.

GourmetFry Digital 4L





The GourmetFry Digital 4L has a timer of up to 24 hours in the dehydrate function, in addition to the traditional 60-minute timer, and allows several options with pre-programmed recipes. The device also supports temperatures up to 200 °C. In addition, this version has a lock and automatic shutdown sensor and maintains the non-stick basket and tray, the digital touch panel and the other functions of the line entry model.

GrandGourmet Digital 5.5L





Finally, the GrandGourmet Digital 5.5L stands out for offering greater capacity and has an intuitive touch panel, which notifies you when it is possible to open the tray, place the food, preheat, cook, turn the food and the moment the meal is ready. With a 60-minute timer and temperature settings up to 200ºC, it also has 5 pre-programmed functions: roasting, drying, toasting, reheating and airfryer, as well as an automatic shutdown when opening the compartment.

















economy and market

09 Dec

















economy and market

10 Nov



price and availability