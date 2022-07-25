‘No Reservations’ is this Monday’s attraction (25/7)

posted on 07/25/2022 09:00 / updated on 07/25/2022 09:37



Attraction of the Afternoon Session, on Rede Globo, this Monday (7/25), No Reservations is a romantic/dramatic comedy starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Aaron Eckhart, Abigail Breslin.

The plot follows Kate Armstrong, chef of a sophisticated restaurant in Manhattan. She takes her job very seriously, usually people around her are intimidated by her way. His perfectionist nature is put to the test when Nick is hired, a lively sous-chef who tries to cheer everyone up in the kitchen and enjoys listening to opera while he works. At the same time, Kate has to deal with the responsibility of being the guardian of Zoe, her nine-year-old niece, who feels out of place in her aunt’s routine.

The cast is formed by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Aaron Eckhart, Abigail Breslin, under the direction of Scott Hicks.