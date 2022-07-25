Nokia G21 launched in Brazil with 4 GB of RAM, 90 Hz screen and large battery; see the price

HMD Global, the company that owns the Nokia brand, announced this Monday afternoon (25) the arrival of the Nokia G21 model in Brazil, a device that was launched by the company in February this year and arrived in the Brazilian market only in the second half of the year as the new bet on the G line, a category that includes basic and affordable appliances. Like other Nokia cell phones sold in the country, this one also doesn’t bring many highlights, positioning itself between the entry and intermediate segments for offering balanced performance, prioritizing the use of simple tasks such as browsing social networks, photography and entertainment.

Design, screen and more

The version that arrives in Brazil is the same that was made official internationally, displaying on the front a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh ratetechnology that provides greater image fluidity in compatible applications and games. At the top of the display is a drop-shaped notch that houses the selfie camera with 8 MP resolution. On the back, the phone sports a triple set of sensors, the main one with 50 MP followed by two lenses for macro and depth effect, both with 2 MP and support for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in image post-processing. See photos of the device:

Moving on to the Nokia G21’s internal hardware, the phone is powered by the UNISOC T606 — up to 1.6 GHz octa-core with 12 nm lithography — with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics and 4 GB of RAM for background processes; Internal storage is 128GB with expansion slot up to 512GB. In addition, the model in question stands out for having a 5,050 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, in addition to bringing a fingerprint reader on the side, P2 port for wired headphones, Bluetooth 5.0 and charger in the box.

price and availability

The Nokia G21 is available in Brazil in dark blue, and comes in the 4/128 GB with MSRP R$ 1,749 and availability both on Nokia’s official website and in Brazilian retail stores. In Europe, the device arrived at a cost 170 euros, something around R$940 in direct conversion, in the most basic version also with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM.

technical sheet













75.9 x 164.6 x 8.5 mm

6.5 inches – 1600x720px











6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Drop notch display at 90 Hz refresh rate

Unisoc T606 Platform

4 GB of RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

Fingerprint reader, P2 port for headphones and Bluetooth 5.0

5,050mAh battery with 18W charging

Android 11

Do you intend to buy this Nokia model recently launched in Brazil? Tell us, comment!

