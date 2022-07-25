Now Play Store apps no longer need to show “Permissions” list

While, on the one hand, Google has added a new section called “Data Security” to the Play Store to provide its users with more information about how apps use their data, on the other hand, the company is removing vital information from the apps’ lists. , such as, for example, removing the requirement for apps to show “Permissions” list from the Play Store. Check out the details below!

Google’s new change removes the requirement for apps to reveal required “Permissions” list

For those who don’t know, the Google Play Store application lists contain a section called “Permissions”, which presents, even before installation, all the permissions that an application requires to work on your device. This requirement makes it possible for users to easily verify all permissions required by an app without having to install it on their device. Thus, this tool is quite useful for anyone who is concerned about security and privacy. However, Google seems to have removed it from the list of available apps from the Play Store.

The reason for this change remains unknown.

Although it is not known for sure why the company went ahead with this change, what experts believe is that it was done in view of the recently launched “Data Security” section of the Play Store. In this way, the new Data Security section becomes the place where users should look for information about how the apps listed in the Play Store use their data.

Such information provided in the respective section is supposedly easier for an average user, less versed in technological vocabulary, to understand than the old whitelist, which does not provide this information. However, the ease that the user used to have in being able to read and know what data he would need to provide to the application without having to download it for that, was certainly impaired. Finally, it is worth mentioning that it is not yet known for sure why Google made such a change, since the company has not yet released an official statement on the subject.