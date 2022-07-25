Nubank account now turned into savings?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank informed that new deposits made from July 25th will only yield 100% of the CDI from the 31st day after the deposit date. That is, the yield is no longer automatic in the first 30 days.

Thus, it can be said that this is a significant change, as it refers to the concept of savings accounts, in which profitability is credited only on the investment anniversary date.

Therefore, from now on, the difference is that in the case of savings, this criterion is perennial, that is, it will remain for a long period. In the Nubank account, this only happens in the first 30 days, and after that time the income is daily.

In addition, the yield will be retroactive to the deposit date. However, this new measure can be considered harmful, since the customer who withdraws the money before 30 days from the initial application date will not have any gain.

What is the reason for the change?

The digital bank grew, and with that the customer base increased by around 55%, reaching 57.3 million people. Thus, at the same time that this boosts performance indicators, it causes the bank to suffer impacts on its financial costs.

In addition, there is an increase in provisions for default losses by 35% and expenses with interest on deposits. All this generates expenses for the bank, and therefore, with the new measure, Nubank intends to reduce expenses and at the same time expand its service portfolio.

In this way, Nubank’s new functionalities, such as Caixinhas, are part of this strategy.

Nubank boxes

Nubank launched a tool for customers to separate investments according to the destination of the money. The “boxes” tool will allow you to organize finances through “boxes”, different places within the digital account.

In this way, the investment will be in the account with more liquidity, that is, easier to withdraw. That way, part of your money can stay in an emergency reserve box, meanwhile, in another box you can save resources to travel, for example.

