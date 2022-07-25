OFFER OF THE DAY | Razer Kraken X Gamer Headset for R$ 199.90 on Kabum

Product is available at half the original price for a limited time.

The KaBuM! released this Friday (22) the gaming headset Razer Kraken X for R$ 199.90 – a value well below the R$ 494.00 normally charged by the store. During the next nine days, a limited quantity of the product can be purchased at up to 52% off.

The Razer Kraken X gaming headset is available for purchase in the white color promotion. Combining quality with comfort, one of its great features is the lightness of the product, allowing players to be able to use them for hours on end during games without feeling uncomfortable with the long exposure time of the product.

Among the reasons that make the Kraken X so light weight is the plastic frame. Despite being more fragile and not having the metal finish known in other Kraken models, it delivers details that refer to brushed steel to give more shine and beauty to the headset.

Fone gets top marks in Kabum’s consumer ratings

Possessing one of the best-known brands in the gamer universe as a manufacturer, the headset has the maximum rating on KaBuM. Among the main praise is the sound and microphone quality. Despite being an entry-level model, it promises to deliver excellent value for money for those looking for products that improve the gamer setup.

7.1 surround sound along with oval ear cushions allows gamers to achieve excellent isolation from external noise coupled with comfort. In addition, it has a microphone that captures the sound of the focused area around the mouth. This allows the voice to be captured more clearly, canceling out background noise during use.

A feature of the Razer Kraken X gaming headset is the ease of raising or lowering the volume, as well as changing the microphone. That’s because it has controls on the shell that make it easier to maintain audio and voice during matches, making it not necessary to use computer settings during games.

