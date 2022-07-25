Only Murders in the Building: reasons to watch

are already available on star+ the first three episodes of the second season of “Only Murders in the Building”. Following the shocking death of Arconia chairman Bunny Folger, the new episodes feature Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) working frantically to unmask the killer. However, three complications arise: the trio becomes publicly involved in Bunny’s murder; they end up becoming the main subject of a competing podcast; and they still have to deal with a group of New York neighbors who think they are the killers.

Launched in 2021, the first season of “Only Murders in the Building” became the darling of the public and critics and the second is also already being well praised. With an original theme and a strong cast, several reasons explain this success. Check out some of them below:

original theme

Having conceived the series over 10 years ago, Steve Martin managed to turn the production into a pop culture landmark. Using current themes, “Only Murders in the Building” becomes original for approaching a topic still little explored in audiovisual, which is the passion of many people for podcasts and the genre true crime. In addition, the plot has a very intelligent and unique language, even metalinguistic, since much of its humor makes reference to the series itself. This style pleased audiences and critics, leading the first season to reach the 100% approval mark on Rotten Tomatoes, a specialized website that gathers the main critics of movies and series.

mix of genres

This mixture of genres (comedy and true crime) is made just right and is one of its strengths. Therefore, the series is a great choice for those who want to watch a good comedy to laugh and relax, but it does not fail to instigate the audience with an engaging mystery, making the viewer have fun and, at the same time, create theories to try to discover the real culprits.

Chemistry between the protagonists

In the main cast, we have the unlikely – but very successful – union of two comedy veterans, Martin Short and Steve Martin, with singer and actress Selena Gomez. With an unmissable chemistry, the longtime friends count on Selena’s help to make the plot even funnier, and the clash between generations is the strong point of the interaction between the three.

Special participations

In addition to the big names as protagonists, “Only Murders in the Building” still has special appearances that are well known and adored by the public. Celebrities like Tina Fey (Mean Girls), Sting (former member of the band The Police), Jane Lynch (glee), Nathan Lane (Modern Family), Cara Delevingne (Suicide squad) and Shirley MacLaine (Ties of Tenderness) are some of the guests who, even with less screen time, end up stealing the show when they appear.