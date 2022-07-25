Pedro Gonzaga and Roger Lerina discuss Desire and Reparation in a chat about literature and cinema at Instituto Ling

A project that was successful in Instituto Ling’s virtual program in 2021, Adaptação – Entre a Literatura e o Cinema is back, now in a face-to-face format, with meetings to discuss great works of literature and cinema in the auditorium of the cultural center. Conducted by professor, translator, poet and writer Pedro Gonzaga and by journalist and film critic Roger Lerina, the activity will have its first edition with an audience present on Tuesday (26/7), at 7:30 pm. The theme of the meeting will be the differences and similarities between the book Reparação, released in 2001 by the English writer Ian McEwan, and the film version directed by Joe Wright, which premiered on Brazilian screens in 2008 with the title of Desire and Reparation, starring names like Keira Knightley, James McAvoy and Saoirse Ronan. Tickets for the conversation have a single price of R$30 and can be purchased on the website www.institutoling.org.br and at the reception of the cultural center (Rua João Caetano, 440 – Três Figueiras). The book follows the lives of two young lovers, Cecilia Tallis and Robbie Turner, who are separated by a lie invented by Briony, Cecilia’s jealous younger sister. The book was chosen as Time Magazine’s Best Novel of 2002, winner of the WH Smith Literary Prize, and nominee for the Booker Prizes for Fiction and Whitbread. The feature film won titles at several international festivals, in addition to seven Oscar nominations, including best picture. About the participantsPedro Gonzaga is a teacher, translator, poet and writer. Doctor in Literature from UFRGS, with several publications in poetry and prose, he has been working for years with creative writing classes, aimed at the adult audience. He is currently a columnist for the newspapers Zero Hora and O Estado de S. Paulo. Roger Lerina is a cultural journalist, member of the Brazilian Association of Film Critics (Abraccine) and works as a reporter and film critic at Canal Brasil. He is editor of the website www.rogerlerina.com.br, a platform dedicated to news, articles and videos about cinema, performing arts, music, visual arts and cultural events.

