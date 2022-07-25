‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’: Series to arrive on Disney+ only in 2024, reveals Rick Riordan

Filming the long-awaited series ‘Percy Jackson and the olympians’ are already happening, and on his official blog, the author of the original franchise Rick Riordan brought numerous updates on the production, saying that the show should hit the Disney+ in the first months of 2024.

“I’ve seen some unrealistic dates floating around on social media, so I’m here to temper your expectations. Previously, I had had my hunch was sometime in 2023. I also warned you that this could definitely change.”He wrote.

He continues: “Now that I have a better idea of ​​the work involved, here’s what I estimate: it will likely take us until December or January to shoot the first season episodes, which is basically a month of footage per episode (eight episodes, at total), even though we’re running chunks of the first, second, and third chapters in no order, depending on which set we’re using. That means post-production will begin in 2023, when the pieces are edited, put together and polished with the special effects and sound. This process also takes months and months, and that’s without taking into account closed captioning, subtitling and dubbing in other languages ​​for international viewers. That needs another army of people to do it.”

Finally, Riordan talks about his bets for the series premiere.

“Given all that, I think the release date is more likely to be in early 2024. Again, that’s just my guess.”

Walker Scobell (‘The Adam Project’) will star as Percy Jackson. Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries will play Grover and Annabeth, respectively.

The cast will still have Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Mr. D), Megan Mulally (Alecto), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), Dior Goodjohn (Claire LaRue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan) and Olivea Morton (Nancy Bobofit).

Welcome home demigods ⚡ Meet Annabeth, Percy, and Grover. Get ready for #Percy Jackson and The Olympians coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/l6mhR20WCw — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) May 5, 2022

Season 1 of the attraction will feature eight episodes.

Remembering that the attraction script is being written by the Riordanin partnership with Jon Steinberg (‘Black Sails’).

As some fans were disappointed with the outcome of the two films starring Logan Lerman, Riordan assured last year that the series will not repeat the mistakes of previous adaptations and the wait will be worth it.

“Having everyone together to align our visions for the series was extremely helpful, and I think a lot of confusion has been resolved (speaking for my own confused self, anyway!). The good news is, the leadership is organized on how to do this show… and do it right. A lot of them have kids who grew up reading ‘Percy Jackson’ too, so they understand. They understand that there are millions and millions of fans eagerly waiting to see ‘Percy Jackson’ come to life in a new way. We feel supported and heard, and I am more confident than ever that the program is moving forward. You all made a difference. always do. Appearing on social media, sharing your excitement about the show… Disney sees you. They’ve listened to you and they want to do right by you Percy fans. That, for me, is the number one priority, so I’m happy!”

“The best part is that James Bobin is on board as our pilot’s director”he commented. “James is an incredible person and an incredibly talented director, someone who knows the saga books well’Percy Jackson’. Your children are fans of the books. so we are in good hands. Thank you all for your enthusiasm for the series. It will be incredible!”

According to the author, the disney will invest heavily in the series and the budget will be similar to that of ‘the Mandalorian‘ and ‘WandaVision‘ – which cost an average of $100 million in the first season.

Altogether, the saga written by Riordan contains five books: ‘The Lightning Thief’, ‘Sea of ​​Monsters’, ‘The Titan’s Curse’, ‘The Battle of the Labyrinth’, and ‘The last Olympian’.

The plot revolves around Percy, a teenager who discovers he is the son of Poseidon, Greek god of the seas, and is then sent to Camp Half-Blood to be reunited with other half-bloods. There, Percy meets his friend and mentor Grover Underwood, a teenage satyr, and meets Annabeth Chase, daughter of Athena.

Chris Columbus directed the film adaptation of the first volume, ‘Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief’which brought in its cast Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, and Jake Abel.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film grossed almost US$227 million around the world, from a budget of US$95 million.

In 2013, ‘Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters‘ only invoiced $199 million and received harsh criticism about the narrative, which departed too far from the original novel.

