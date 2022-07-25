PF investigation points out that illegal gold from Brazil is linked to Italian refiner and technology giants

Admin 2 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet name Italian company Chimet as a source of some gold used in their products.




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Stray surpasses God of War to become the highest rated game on Steam in 2022

Stray became Steam’s top rated game this year. The website Steam250 organizes the ratings of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved