Play Store turns 10 years old and receives a new logo and exclusive promotion on Points

Users of the Android operating system are quite used to the Play Store, a virtual store where it is possible to install applications, games, rent movies and access a huge catalog of products and services offered by Google, such as the ‘Play Pass’ subscription program, which offers countless games and apps at one monthly cost.

Data shows that every month the Play Store is accessed by more than 2.5 billion people in 190 countries, statistics that reveal the reach of the platform around the world on cross-platform devices. This year, Google Play celebrates its tenth anniversary by receiving visual changes that celebrate this unique event for the developer.