Play Store turns 10 years old and receives a new logo and exclusive promotion on Points

Users of the Android operating system are quite used to the Play Store, a virtual store where it is possible to install applications, games, rent movies and access a huge catalog of products and services offered by Google, such as the ‘Play Pass’ subscription program, which offers countless games and apps at one monthly cost.
Data shows that every month the Play Store is accessed by more than 2.5 billion people in 190 countries, statistics that reveal the reach of the platform around the world on cross-platform devices. This year, Google Play celebrates its tenth anniversary by receiving visual changes that celebrate this unique event for the developer.
Although it constantly updates the visual identity of its services, Google doesn’t usually make big changes to the aesthetics of apps. In the case of the Play Store, the company made minor modifications to the shape of the colored triangle that represents the Android store, signifying the “magic of Google and matches the brand shared by many of our useful products — Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail, etc. “.
In the main triangle there are several other geometric shapes in colors, including blue (#4285F4), red (#EA4335), yellow (#FBBC04) and green (#34A853). In short, there were no significant changes in this regard, but the main novelty in commemoration of the anniversary is in a benefit intended for users.
Like the Play Store special logo? Do you use the Google store a lot? Tell us, comment!