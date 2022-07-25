Pocah talks about questioning her blackness: ‘I recognize myself as a black woman, I suffer and I win as one’ | TV & Famous

Viviane de Queiroz Pereira , better known as Pocah, is a woman, black, funky, bisexual and from the periphery. Attributes still viewed with prejudice in Brazil. But she is not shaken, she is a survivor of judgmental looks and fights for a better society. She fights discrimination on stage by singing female empowerment lyrics. And most of all, she longs for a better place for her daughter. toya 5 years old, live.

At the Black Latin and Caribbean Women’s DayGshow spoke with Pocah about representation and the importance of her role as a black woman to society, her fans and her daughter.

“Every black woman is a survivor. Our skin is more rigid, our soul is more calloused, our mind is more tested and our freedom is more attacked. On this day, the message that prevails is that of celebration. Celebrate our bodies and our color. Celebrate our roots and seeds. Celebrate that we are alive on this date and the strength we have to continue. I want all black women to feel very loved and embraced on this day. We are all together”, said the singer, who has as a reference Beyonce, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Tina TurnerIza, emicidaZezé Motta, Taís Araujo, Lázaro Ramos and Viola Davis.

When she participated in BBB 21, part of the public questioned whether Pocah is black. At the time, the administrator of her social network made a post and the journalist Aunt Bad also joined the conversation explaining that society needs to debate about colorism and identification.

Pocah identifies as a black woman and, like Tia Má, realizes that this topic urgently needs to be discussed in society.

“Brazil is a country that is taking short steps in relation to racism. The term ‘colorism’ is something very recent for many people. There are Brazilians who don’t know where to fit in these issues. What people need to understand, in advance, is that color is our identification as a person in society. I recognize myself as a black woman. I live, suffer and win as one. I think it is an issue that needs to be raised more and more for our society to become inclusive and aware of breed.”

How do you want to be seen by your daughter?

Mother of 5-year-old Toya, Pocah is the biggest reference for the little girl and wants to be a source of pride. The daughter has already suffered racist attacks on social media, leaving the singer devastated, but even stronger.

“There are certain things that are pure hate. I shield my daughter as best I can from something so destructive. Racism is an abomination and I would never allow Toya access to name-calling directed at her. That said, I cannot raise her for a rosy world, because it doesn’t exist. So I talk to her daily about her beauty. Her color is beautiful. Her hair is beautiful. She’s perfect. And she needs to know that. Trust and love. -her own cannot be affected by the badness of others”, explains Pocah, who still says how she wants to be seen by her daughter:

“As someone strong, who fights a lot, fights a lot, but who faces problems with a smile on her face, because everything I do is for her. I would like her to see a free, empowered, black, bisexual woman from the periphery, who in life, taking a lot of stone, it takes it until today, and even then it goes on.”

Gshow: Tell us about situations of prejudice you faced.

“I’ve been persecuted in a store by clerks, they’ve already doubted my ability to have the money to buy something designer, a white girl at my school compared dirt to my color… Among other cases I’d like to forget.”

Gshow: How do you see ways to confront racism today?

“Information, education, laws and severe penalties, and most importantly, the denunciation, which is our weapon. It’s boring, it’s painful, tiring and humiliating. But there’s no way.

Gshow: We have seen many cases of racism reported in the media. How can the influence of the anti-racist struggle for new generations change the future?

“I think we are living in a time where our voice crosses borders. The internet and social networks help us with that. If I take a stand in the fight against racism, I am communicating with millions of people at the same time. dialogue. It normalizes the matter. Even in homes where racism is taboo, if the child receives this information through the media, the seed is planted and the questioning arises.”

Gshow: The artist Pocah is a funk singer from the periphery who brings in her songs a discourse of female empowerment. Is this a reflection of Pocah offstage? When do these roles get mixed up?

“Pocah and Viviane are two completely different people in terms of attitude. I even think that Pocah is an inspiration for Viviane. An empowered, impenetrable and angry woman. Obviously I can’t always be like that when I’m at home, without all the production. I’m a woman and I have my problems and insecurities like any other. Precisely for this reason, when I’m on stage, in the studio or in the video, I become a woman who communicates with everyone who suffers like me. Let’s get up, react and roll to the ground. I don’t want machismo to dictate the rules and no other woman.”

Gshow: About your hair, have you already commented to us at Gshow that you don’t think about having a hair transition now, but it’s a desire?

“My hair is wavy and the strands are thicker. The hair transition is a long process and I’m very impatient. At the moment I don’t see myself doing it because of that, but I don’t rule out the possibility in the future.”