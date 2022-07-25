Pope leaves for Canada: with indigenous populations, in search of reconciliation

The 37th Apostolic Journey began and was defined by the Pontiff himself as a “penitential pilgrimage”, to continue the “path of healing and reconciliation” of the indigenous peoples with the Catholic Church which, having adapted to the colonial mentality and the governmental policies of assimilation of the centuries past, caused deep wounds in native communities, with abuse and cruelty. Edmonton, Maskwacis, Québec and Iqaluit are Francisco’s stages.

Pope Francis left Casa Santa Marta shortly after 8 am this Sunday, 24, towards Fiumicino airport, from where the Ita Airways Airbus A330, with journalists on board, took off at 9:16 am towards Canada.

Shortly before takeoff, his message on Twitter: “Dear brothers and sisters of #Canada, I go among you to meet indigenous peoples. I hope that, with God’s grace, my penitential pilgrimage can contribute to the path of reconciliation already undertaken. Please accompany me in #prayer.”

The six days that Francis will spend in Canada, from the 24th to the 29th of July – his return to Italy is scheduled for the dawn of the 30th – will be a “penitential pilgrimage”, as he himself stated in the angelus from last Sunday. The Pope, “in the name of Jesus”, wants “to meet and embrace indigenous peoples”, to express his concrete closeness in that “path of healing and reconciliation” undertaken by the Catholic Church, because “many Christians, including some members of religious institutes, have contributed for the policies of cultural assimilation that, in the past, have seriously harmed native communities in many ways.” Therefore, the keywords for this trip to Canada are: closeness, forgiveness, reconciliation, fraternity, hope.

Francis’ desire to celebrate Santa Ana in Canadian territory

Invited by the bishops in October last year, Francis confirmed that he wanted to travel to Canada in April, having instead received representatives of indigenous peoples – Métis, Inuit, First Nations – in three private meetings. On that occasion, the Pontiff expressed “pain and shame” for the abuse and disrespect for his identity, his culture and his spiritual values, also on the part of several Catholics who have adapted to the mentality and policies of cultural assimilation of past centuries.

And recalling the particular devotion of the native populations to Saint Anne, the Pope expressed his desire to celebrate her liturgical memory precisely in Canadian territory. The official announcement of the trip then came in May, while the program was announced on June 23. The Pontiff’s “pilgrimage” is distinguished by a logo that reproduces the stylized symbols of Canadian communities and territory, while the motto is “Walking together” and precisely indicates the path taken with Canadian indigenous communities on the path of reconciliation and healing.

In Maskwacis the first meeting

Francis with the delegation – which, among others, includes two members of the Roman Curia from Canada, Cardinals Marc Ouellet, prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, and Michael Czerny, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development – will arrive in Edmonton after 10 hours and 20 minutes of flight time, at 11:20 am Canadian time. There will be no appointments after the official reception at the airport, from where the Pope goes to St. Joseph Seminary to rest.









His days will be marked, for the most part, by meetings with indigenous peoples, but there will be no programs throughout the day due to problems with his right leg that forced Francis to give up the trip to Congo and South Sudan, scheduled from 2 to July 7.

The Pope will travel to places very far from each other, to visit the indigenous communities where they live, with due caution due to their physical condition. On Monday the first stop will be in Maskwacis, where at 10 am he will be with the First Nations, Métis and Inuit indigenous peoples. In the afternoon it will be the turn of another group at the Sacred Heart Church, where they will then bless a statue of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, the first native of North America recognized as a saint by the Catholic Church.

On Tuesday, the feast of Saints Joaquim and Ana, grandparents of Jesus, Francis will celebrate Mass at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. After lunch, at 4 pm, a moment much awaited and strongly desired by the Pope: participation in the traditional pilgrimage to Lake Ste. Anne, where for centuries, on the week of July 26, thousands of Saint Anne’s devotees gathered to pray and obtain healings in body and spirit by bathing in its waters. There the faithful will participate, with the Pontiff, in a Liturgy of the Word. Then the Pope will return to the Saint Joseph Seminary.

Meeting with civil authorities and the local Church in Quebec

The Holy Father will travel by plane on two occasions during his visit to Canada. On July 27 at 6:30 am local time from Edmonton to Québec, where, after just over four hours of flight time, he will meet with Canadian Governor General Mary May Simon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, authorities civilians, representatives of indigenous peoples and the diplomatic corps. The Pope’s day will end in the archbishopric, on Rue Port-Dauphin, where he will stay for two nights.









On July 28, the meetings with Francis are at 10 am in the Basilica of Saint Anne of Beaupreé, where Mass will be celebrated, and at 5:15 pm in the Cathedral of Notre-Dame, for Vespers with the bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians and pastoral workers. The following day, before departing again by plane, at 12:45 pm, towards Iqaluit, the Pontiff will have two meetings at the archbishopric: the first, in private, with some members of the Society of Jesus, the second with a delegation of indigenous people present in Quebec.

In the confines of the Arctic Circle to embrace other indigenous communities

The arrival in Iqaluit, near the Arctic Circle, is scheduled for 15:50, about half an hour after the private meeting with some students from the former residential schools that, entrusted to the Christian Churches, including the Catholic, were reserved for children from indigenous communities. , most of the times forcibly removed from their homes, so that they could learn Western culture. In these facilities, students were prohibited from speaking in their native language and following their religious faith. Students were also abused, living in overcrowded places, lacking basic sanitation and without medical care.

Finally, young and old will meet Francis before his return to Italy at 6:45 pm. The Pope will arrive in Rome on the morning of July 30 and then return to the Vatican.