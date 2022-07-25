President talks about “management shock” and does not guarantee coach Jorginho at Atlético-GO | athletic-go

After the fifth consecutive defeat in the Brazilian Championship, Atlético-GO ended the first round in 18th place, with 17 points. Although he is doing well in the Copa do Brasil and in the Sudamericana, Dragão leaves something to be desired in Serie A and worries the board.

After the defeat to América-MG, this Sunday, the president of the club, Adson Batista, said that he needed to be “rational” in relation to the future of the club and the coach Jorginho. The manager criticized the choices made for this match and said that perhaps the team needs a “management shock”.

“I need to be rational. Jorginho is a fantastic guy, serious, correct, but there are times when we have to give a “management shock”, show a new characteristic, the player absorbs that a lot” said Adson Batista, who added:

– Jorginho is one of the least guilty. He’s trying, it was even kamikaze, I wouldn’t do what he did. He put Marlon Freitas as a defender, Marlon is not a scorer, so he (Jorginho) tried everything. I won’t just crucify him, but there are moments when I have to think about the club. It’s not that I’m going to make a decision before Wednesday, but I have to be very rational to get Atlético-GO back,” said Adson Batista.

The Dragon returns to the field Wednesday, again at home, against Corinthians, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. According to Adson Batista, it is necessary to select the players who are in the best moment.

– We have to rethink. That’s five straight defeats (in Serie A). Cups are wonderful. I don’t know if the team will react to Wednesday, which is another championship. I saw good things, Ricardinho is a good player, Peglow is above average, Kelvin is a good player, so you have to see who is better at the moment, there is no captive chair, sometimes a good player is not in a good moment. Atlético-GO, for the investment that time, believes in permanence.