PSG thrash Gamba Osaka with goals from Neymar, Messi and Mbappé

Playing their final pre-season game on Monday morning (25), PSG thrashed Gamba Osaka 6-2 at Panasonic Stadium in Japan. The score was built with goals from Neymar (twice), Messi, Mbappé, Nuno Mendes and Sarabia for the French. Kurokawa and Yamami cashed for the Japanese.

Now, PSG ends its tour of Japan and prepares for the start of the season. The first official match of the French team will be next Sunday (31), against Nantes, for the French Supercup. His Ligue 1 debut will be on August 6, against Clermont.

How was the game

Even with the official start of the season approaching, Christophe Galtier sent a PSG to the field without the full attacking trio. So, the starting lineup was: Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Sergio Ramos; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes; Sarabia, Messi and Neymar.

From the opening minutes, PSG proved to be the owner of the game and very sharp in offensive actions. With good volume, the French team gave trouble to the opposing goal, but saw Higashiguchi make good saves.

The first goal came in the shadow of one of the goalkeeper’s defenses. At 27, Messi released his foot, the archer gave a rebound, and Sarabia completed for the net, opening the scoring. A little later, Neymar was fouled in the area and the penalty was awarded. In the charge, the Brazilian scored PSG’s second.

With 2 to 0 in their favor, PSG faltered in the defense in the 34th minute, and Gamba Osaka took advantage of their main arrival in the attacking field to decrease. After Donnarumma’s defense, Kurokawa completed for the goal.

Despite the Japanese team’s discount, PSG tried to extend their lead on the scoreboard even before the break. Nuno Mendes received from Vitinha and scored the third. Shortly after, Messi left his after assisting Neymar and took the 4-1 to the dressing rooms.

On the return of the break, Messi returned the assist to Neymar. In the first few minutes, the Argentine left shirt 10 face to face with the goalkeeper to score the fifth. After the goal, Christophe Galtier promoted the changes in the team and slowed down PSG’s pace.

As was the case in the initial stage, Gamba Osaka took advantage of a defensive error by PSG’s sides and scored his second with Yamami, who completed Yanagisawa’s pass to the goal. The Japanese team still had other opportunities, but failed to make the third.

In turn, PSG, which had been discreet with the reserves, reached sixth in the final minutes, with Mbappé. The Frenchman converted the penalty suffered by himself and closed the rout.