Rapper Lil Pump Flirts With Amber Heard: ‘I Love Toxic Women’

Lil Pump says he is in love with all the accusations against the actress.

The defamation trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp it was completed several weeks ago (although it doesn’t look like any of them are entirely satisfied with the final verdict), but that doesn’t mean the world has stopped talking about it just yet. In May, the singer and star of Euphoria, Dominic Fikerevealed that he has “hot” visions of the Aquaman actress beating him up that seem to fulfill at least one of his fantasies.

The “Cancel Me” hitmaker isn’t the only one feeling this way, it seems. Lil Pump21, recently revealed that he shares a similar sentiment and is convinced that heard is the woman for him. “Amber Heard, I need you in my life,” he declared in his Instagram stories earlier this week. “I love toxic women and I’ll let you shit in my bed,” she said.

If the comments of Lil Pump are confusing to you, you may have missed the defamation trial part of depp and his ex when they recounted the incident when a pile of feces was found in the couple’s bed (next to Johnny) by a housekeeper. heard has long maintained that the deed was done by one of his dogs, but the Disney actor and his legal team feel it was an act of revenge against depp on her part.

She still hasn’t responded to the heartfelt declaration of adoration from Lil Pump, but this isn’t the first time he’s done such a feat. A few years ago, the “Gucci Gang” rapper tried to get the attention of Miranda Cosgrovede similar way, although it doesn’t seem to have worked either. Check out the video below: