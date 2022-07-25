Razer launches the world’s fastest wireless mouse receiver

The new Razer HyperPolling offers a maximum refresh rate of 4000 Hz

Razer announced this Monday (25) a new accessory that promises to bring even more competitiveness to players who choose your products. Compatible with the Razer Viper V2 Pro model, the company’s new wireless adapter promises a refresh rate up to 4000 Hz.

With the promise of extending its compatibility in the future, the Razer HyperPolling will cost US$29.99 in the United States. The manufacturer’s promise is that, by betting on a higher Polling Rate, users will exchange information faster between mouse and PCensuring a competitive advantage in high-performance environments.

The 4000 Hz offered by the accessory is four times the industry standard of accessories for games, which usually works with the range of 1000 Hz. This means that the company’s new receiver will receive four updates every millisecond, which would justify the price charged for it.

Accessory gains are still uncertain

While the refresh rate offered by Razer HyperPolling is high, it does not match that offered by other products with the “gamer” seal. In its line of wired mice, the manufacturer itself offers options with refresh rates that reach up to 8000 Hza number that tends to grow in the coming years.

So far it is still open for discussion how much a Polling rate above a certain threshold favors player performance. However, what is clear is that this became one of the factors that started to differentiate accessories aimed at the gamer audienceeven if it is exclusively for the marketing potential that a higher number brings.

According to Razer, the new device brings response rates of 0.511 mswhich reach 0.090 ms on your devices with 8000 Hz Hyperpolling. The manufacturer claims that the values ​​are lower than those offered by competitors who, with 1000 Hz wired mice, offer 0.549 ms response times on average.

Source: The Verge