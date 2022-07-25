Red Bull criticizes Perez’s hesitation with VSC in France – Formula 1 News

Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) / Red Bull Content Pool)

The poor performance of Sergio Pérez this Sunday (24) in Paul Ricard did not go untouched within the Red Bull team. Helmut Marko, a consultant for the Taurus team, did not relieve the Mexican in the criticism for the hesitation given after the virtual safety car, in which he was easily overtaken by George Russell and lost the podium in the French race.

From the start: the virtual safety car was triggered on lap 50 after Guanyu Zhou retired as Pérez and Russell battled it out turn by turn for third place. After leaving the VSC, the Brit from Mercedes easily passed the Mexican, who seemed not to realize that the race had resumed.

Pérez complained about the delay in being warned about the virtual safety car. The FIA ​​issued a statement at the end of the race, stating that there was indeed a hardware problem and that the VSC signal was released twice, but that this happened for all drivers and not just the Czech.

Sergio Pérez ‘disappeared’ all GP weekend at Paul Ricard (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

“A second end of VSC message was sent due to a hardware failure, which led to an automatic switch to backup systems that worked exactly as they should in such a scenario. The same information is provided to all teams simultaneously. The final countdown from the virtual safety car to the green light displayed on the panels is displayed at random.

Marko, asked about the incident with his driver, said, jokingly, but making clear his dissatisfaction with the way the Mexican failed to add important points for the team in the Constructors’ World Cup. “Sergio [Pérez] looked like he fell asleep in the virtual safety car, maybe he drank tequila last night.”

Regarding the performance of the winner Max Verstappen, Helmut liked the pupil’s performance and talked about how tire management was the key factor in the triumph, although they spent the entire weekend at Paul Ricard extolling the straight-line speed of the RB18, which did not materialize in practice in overtaking. “With Max, the tires held up better than we thought, but we admit that we thought it would be easier to pass the track.”

Even with the poor performance of Sergio Pérez, Red Bull shot to the lead of the Constructors with 396 points, 82 points ahead of rival Ferrari, which lost the great opportunity to touch the dispute with the accident of Charles Leclerc and the punishment of Carlos Sainz. Formula 1 returns next week with the Hungarian GP, ​​the last race before the series’ summer break.

