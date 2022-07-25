Roberto Queiroz, Radio Jornal narrator known as the Steel Throat, dies

He died this Sunday (24), in a hospital in Derby, Recife Center, the storyteller Roberto Queirozgives Radio Newspaper. Known as steel throat due to his powerful and unparalleled voice, Roberto, who was 71 years old, brought emotion to several fans of Pernambuco It’s from Brazil for years. The cause of death was not revealed. The burial will be this Monday (25), in a private ceremony to family and friends.

Roberto Queiroz was one of the most experienced names in Pernambuco radio. For decades, he was the voice that narrated several achievements of state clubs. A faithful companion to the fan who went to the stadium with his battery-powered radio or stayed at home listening to the emotions of football.

Various narrations have immortalized Roberto Queiroz over the decades. However, two in particular are remarkable, especially for Sport fans. The first was for the Brazilian title in 1987. When narrating Marco Antônio’s goal, which gave the national title, he started shouting the player’s name with the sound of the crowd screaming in the background.

The second turned Roberto Queiroz into an iconic character in Sport’s title in the Copa do Brasil. In a tense knockout, against several giants of Brazil, the Leão lived several dramas in Ilha do Retiro. But he managed to overcome himself. And to mark all this emotion, Roberto Queiroz began to shout “It’s shit!” for each Sport goal. The expression was forever marked among the red-blacks, gaining great national repercussion.

Other historical narrations by Roberto Queiroz can be remembered in the links of the Journal of Commerce System, such as Grafite’s goal against Botafogo, in 2015, Bruno Mineiro’s goal in Sport’s access, in 2011, and Náutico’s rout over São Paulo, in the Brasileirão. In addition, the goals of the Náutico title last year can also be remembered in the voice of Roberto Queiroz.

Roberto Queiroz started his career in Caruaru, Agreste de Pernambuco, together with his brother Mané Queiroz, another great name in the history of Pernambuco radio – Mané passed away in January 2014. In addition to Rádio Jornal, Roberto had his name for many years linked to Rádio Clube and also to CBN. He even received other invitations to narrate outside Pernambuco, but he always wanted to stay in the state.

In addition to bringing emotion with narrations from Pernambuco clubs, Roberto Queiroz took all the energy of football to Brazilian fans in the various World Cups he narrated. The last one was in 2018, in Russia.

Listen to the narration of the goals and penalty kicks of the Náutico title on May 23, 2021