Russia confirms attacks on military targets in the port of Odessa

According to the Defense Ministry, a warship and missile depot were destroyed

Reuters

Missiles would not have hit the area where grain is stored in the port of Odessa



The Ministry of Defense of Russia confirmed this Sunday, 24, an attack on the port of Odessa, in the south of Ukraine, with the destruction of a Ukrainian warship and a military depot. “In the port city of odessa, on the territory of a shipyard, high-precision, sea-based long-range missiles destroyed a Ukrainian warship on the docks and a warehouse of Harpoon anti-ship missiles supplied by the United States to the Kiev regime. Ria Novosti. According to the document, troops also carried out an attack on military warehouses of the 28th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade. “More than 50 Ukrainian soldiers and more than 3,000 ammunition were destroyed,” the note says. Another attack by sea and air missiles hit the Kanatovo military airfield in the Kirovograd region, where a Ukrainian aircraft was hit.

the ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the attacks as “barbarism” that showed Moscow was unreliable to implement a grain deal. Even with the bombing, the Kiev government is working to restart grain exports from Black Sea ports. “We are continuing the technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a Facebook post.