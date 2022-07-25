Ryan Gosling’s Most Iconic Roles Rated » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Starting your career in Mickey’s Club in the 90s, Ryan Gosling was immersed in the entertainment world from a young age. Not long after that, he took on more roles in family shows and movies, including Are you afraid of the Dark? and shiver.

In the early 2000s, Gosling made a move to independent films, and eventually, he broke out in a 2004 short film called The notebook – but let’s not rush only still. Since then, Gosling has taken on leading roles in all sorts of genres, from romantic comedies to musicals, dramas, and even sci-fi adventures.

14 The Believer (2001)

the believer It may not be one of Gosling’s most famous films, but his role in it helped prove himself as one of the most exciting and daring young actors emerging in Hollywood. Gosling plays Danny Balint, the leader of a neo-Nazi group that hides the fact that he is Jewish.

Danny is one of the most conflicted and troubled characters Gosling has ever played. He struggles with his own faith, his questions about it, and the path he has chosen for himself. It’s a fascinating character study with a powerful performance by Gosling.

13 Lars and the Royal Girl (2007)

Gosling may have cemented his heartthrob status in films like The notebookbut he seemed to like the idea of ​​subverting that status in films like Lars and the Royal Girl. Gosling plays Lars Lindstrom, a man who struggles with his intense social anxiety and manages to find love with a sex doll.

Lars could have been a character in a joke, but he’s deeply convincing by Gosling’s performance. It’s amazing to see him look hurt at the notion of interacting with other people but come out of his shell when that plastic doll is in his life.

12 The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

The place beyond the Pines finds Gosling playing Luke, a motorcycle stuntman and bank robber who is trying to support his lover and son. But when a robbery goes wrong, it leads to a deadly conclusion that has lasting impacts on many people.

Despite some similarities with his character in To drivethis is a very different man with Gosling once again showing the complexities of someone with undertones of good and bad.

11 First Man (2018)

Neil Armstrong is already an iconic figure in American history. Gosling brought him to life on the big screen in Damien Chazelle’s historical biography film first man which details Armstrong’s quest to become the first man to set foot on the moon.

Gosling plays Armstrong as a reserved and determined man who faces the constant dangers of the mission and its preparation with an unshakable sense of duty. But the film also explores him in a deeper way, looking at his personal tragedy and how it may have pushed him on this journey.

10 La La Land (2016)

The Oscar-Winning Romance La La Land starring Gosling as Sebastian, an aspiring jazz pianist who falls in love with an aspiring actor (Emma Stone). Since the film is a musical, Gosling also showcased his dancing, vocal range and piano skills.

The onscreen chemistry that Gosling shared with his co-star Emma Stone was electric, and the film hit its final scene with a surprising, bittersweet conclusion. Gosling was nominated for Best Actor and further showcased his versatile talents.

9 Crazy, stupid, love. (2011)

Before Gosling danced with Stone in La La Landthe couple were in love with each other in Crazy, Stupid, Love. This romcom also starred Steve Carell and Julianne Moore, who played a couple in a failed marriage. When Carell’s character wants to get back into the dating game, Gosling offers to help.

This film gave Gosling the opportunity to step away from his typical intense indie projects and showcase his comedic skills in a more mainstream film. The result was a charming romantic comedy with a very sympathetic cast.

8 The Notebook (2004)

Gosling made the world swoon when he played Noah in Nicholas Sparks’ film adaptation The notebook. The sleepy hit told the story of a young man (Gosling) and a young woman (Rachel McAdams) who fall in love in the 1940s. Unfortunately, their love is forbidden by the girl’s parents and the couple breaks up, only to meet years later, later. that she is engaged to someone else.

The films seemed to establish themselves as an epic love story for an entire generation, with Gosling and McAdams elevating themselves beyond the typical offerings of the genre.

7 Half Nelson (2006)

While not as commercially popular as the aforementioned films, half nelson is one of Ryan Gosling’s most critically acclaimed roles. In the 2006 drama, he plays an inner-city high school teacher who befriends one of her students after she discovers he uses drugs.

Gosling caught the attention of many with his raw and complex performance that was far from a flattering role. His dedication and natural sincerity on screen earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

6 Drive (2011)

This 2011 action drama film has Gosling playing a Hollywood stuntman who also acts as a getaway driver. The stakes get crazy after he teams up with his neighbor, who has just been released from prison, to embark on a million-dollar heist.

The film offered a surreal take on the crime genre that thrilled audiences. Gosling’s silent, calculating hero remains one of his most popular roles among fans, being a mix of badass and scary.

5 The Ides of March (2011)

March’s ideas is a 2011 political drama film directed by George Clooney. It is a film adaptation of the play Farragut Northwhich is loosely based on Governor Howard Dean’s 2004 election campaign.

While Clooney played the role of Mike Morris, the fictional governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic presidential candidate, Ryan Gosling took on the role of his junior campaign manager.

4 The Big Short (2015)

Gosling once again joined Steve Carell on screen in 2015. This time, the duo teamed up with Christian Bale and Brad Pitt to tackle the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

the big short was notable for featuring numerous cameos, explaining financial instruments in an unconventional way, and breaking the fourth wall. Gosling’s character did this more as one of the film’s top sellers. Although Gosling did not receive a Best Actor nomination, the highly praised film would not have been the same without him.

3 Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

The sequel to the 1982 neo-noir sci-fi film known as Blade Runner had Ryan Gosling starring alongside Harrison Ford. Gosling plays a replicant K “blade runner” named K, who stumbles upon top-secret information that will threaten society.

The long-awaited sequel was worth the wait for many fans who found Denis Villeneuve the perfect director to return to this universe. Gosling was also praised for his layered performance as a tragic hero learning more about his existence.

two The Nice Guys (2016)

Set in 1977 Los Angeles, this crime comedy film starred Ryan Gosling as a private detective and Russell Crowe as an enforcer. The two team up to discover the disappearance of a teenager.

While Gosling has shown glimpses of his funny side in some projects, the nice guys it was an unexpected comedic performance by the serious actor that he totally nailed. Gosling gets some of the movie’s biggest laughs as the hapless detective trying to fulfill his potential.

1 Blue Valentine (2010)

Finally, we can’t talk about Ryan Gosling without mentioning the small but acclaimed role he played in the romantic drama. blue valentine’s day. Gosling and Michelle Williams played a couple who navigated the various ups and downs of their relationship together.

Although the film’s budget was small, with its box office performance also modest, the performances of the lead actors were praised. They communicated the weight of their failed marriage with the kind of authenticity that only appears once in a while.