Samsung takes the lead and delivers the first 3nm processors

This Monday (25), Samsung held a ceremony to commemorate its first wave of chips with 3nm lithography, confirming what previous reports already speculated. Now, the South Korean company is ahead of TSMC when it comes to the most advanced manufacturing process today.

The event was held at the Hwaseong Campus in South Korea and was attended by senior company executives, politicians and various employees who contributed to the milestone. The initial batch, contrary to popular belief, is not intended for other cell phone manufacturers, but for cryptocurrency miners.

This happens because the chips with 3nm manufacturing process use technology GAA (Gate All Around), which promises to deliver significant 45% improvements in energy efficiency over 5nm chips. Furthermore, the new parts must have 23% more performancewith a surface area 16% smaller.

Silicon Wafer.Source: Unplash

3nm chips in cell phones

However, Samsung is expected to use this technology to produce the upcoming Exynos 2300 processor, exclusive to the brand. Rumors also indicate that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU for the Galaxy S23 could also have help from the South Korean giant, but Qualcomm only considers this possibility if TSMC has problems manufacturing its own 3nm chips.

TSMC should start mass production of these parts by the end of the year, and future Apple devices will already start receiving the alleged M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for the new versions of the MacBook Pro.