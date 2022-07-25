Santander is off the air and generates funny memes on the networks; Look

the customers of Santander were taken by surprise this Monday (25) when bank systems started to go through swings. Among the main complaints were the difficulty accessing the account and even using the cards.

The cause of the problem has not been discovered, despite the financial institution admitting the flaws. On social networks, responding to users, Santander’s official account said that “we have identified an intermittence in our channels and we are already working to regularize it. Please try again later”.

memes and jokes

The subject of Santander’s fall went viral and even appeared on Twitter’s trending topics. By 6pm, more than 15,000 tweets on the subject had already been made.

And as always, many people took the opportunity to joke about the topic. Check out the best memes about bank failure below.

