Secret Invasion Will Bring Nick Fury Different, Says Actress

The actress Cobie Smuldersthe Maria Hill of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed in a recent interview that Marvel Studios’ upcoming Secret Invasion series will feature a Nick Fury unlike any previous appearances.

The actress revealed that the series gives the opportunity to delve more into the characters, and therefore allows her to bring to the screen a version of Nick Fury “never seen before.” Whereas the last time we saw furythere was a Skrull impersonating him, we can expect surprising things ahead.

check out what Cobie Smulders revealed about Nick Fury in Secret Invasion below:

“The big thing the show gives us the opportunity to do is really dive deeper into the characters, really explore their relationships with each other. It was really exciting filming these scenes with Sam [Samuel L. Jackson] that were like, we weren’t just talking about ‘How are we going to get the thing to fix the thing?’ And we are able to show their relationship that is seen behind the scenes.” In Secret Invasion, fans will see “a version of Nick Fury that they haven’t seen before,” Smulders said. “You know, what does he do to relax? Does he always relax? What are his hobbies, do you know? Does he have a family? What is his backstory? And they really delve deep into him and his life on this show.”

The series will arrive on Disney+ in Spring 2023.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis YuSecret Invasion is originally a comic book series that hit stores in 2008 where the Skrull alien race infiltrates the superhero community.

The main cast of the adaptation has Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn (Captain Marvel) reprising their roles of Nick Fury and Talos, respectively, as well as Cobie Smulders (The Avengers), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The passenger), Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Emily Clarke (Game of Thrones).