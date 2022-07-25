See Dakota Johnson as Julia Carpenter in Madame Web

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Spider-Man spin-off has already started its recordings and fans are already aware of the actors’ moments in public. Last week an amateur video was recorded by a fan of Dakota Johnson, which recorded the moment when the actress was apparently as Julia Carpenter, from Madame Web.

The character Julia Carpenter is the second Madame Web that was created by Mike Zeck and Jim Shooter in 1984, when she first appeared during Secret Wars. In the comic book history, she started to have powers when she was unwittingly given an experiment run by the Commission, which was trying to create Spider-Man himself.

Check out the video of Dakota Johnson as Madame Web in the film’s recordings:

NEW: Dakota on the set of “Madame Web” yesterday, July 20, in Boston. #DakotaJohnson 🎥 livdono IG Stories pic.twitter.com/3NlqMn98Ds — Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) July 21, 2022

Meet Madame Web who will have a solo film by Sony Pictures

Madame Webb appeared in the 1980s in the comics, as the alter ego of Cassandra Webb, a woman with mutant powers of scrying and telepathy. Because of a neuromuscular disease, she is forced to wear a type of life support equipment that looks more like a spider’s web. Julia Carpenter is a superheroine appearing in comic books published by Marvel Comics. She became known as Spider-Woman, but her official name became Madame Web.

Spider-Man spinoff is one of the most anticipated for 2023

In addition to Dakota Johnson, the cast will have big names in cinema such as Adam Scott, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim and Celeste O’Connor. The screenplay for the Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web is by Matt Sazama and Burk Shapless, the same creators of Morbius. The film is slated for a 2023 release.