see table summary after half of the tournament

The Brazilian Championship table will have its 1st round ending tomorrow with Coritiba x Cuiabá, but it already shows a panorama of its initial half to the fans.

Considered one of the favorites for the title, Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira did not disappoint and leads the competition with 39 points.

Corinthians, commanded by Vitor Pereira, is the closest pursuer of the São Paulo rival and added 35 points – Fluminense, by Fernando Diniz, and Atlético-MG, now by Cuca, close the G4.

At the bottom of the table, Fortaleza is the big negative surprise so far and added only 15 points out of 57 disputed. Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team won only three times: against Flamengo, América-MG and Atlético-GO.

O UOL Esporte made a “summary” of the table of the main national tournament and listed some curious numbers around the 189 games played so far.

Palmeiras: better in attack and defense

Solid, the São Paulo team, in addition to being in the lead of the Brasileirão with 39 points, has both the best attack and the best defense of the competition.

In 19 games, Palmeiras scored 31 goals (average of 1.63 per game) and conceded only 13 (average of 0.68 per game). The balance, obviously, is also the best among the participating teams: 18 positive goals.

Image: Cesar Greco

tangled g4

Corinthians (35 points), Fluminense (34 points) and Atlético-MG (32 points) close the G4 of the tournament.

Both the São Paulo and Rio teams are having a good time. Meanwhile, the miners changed coach during the week and, from now on, Cuca will be responsible for commanding the squad.

Image: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

looking at the top

There are three clubs that have the G4 on the radar: Athletico (31 points), Flamengo (30 points) and Inter (30 points).

Experienced, Felipão and Mano Menezes already came very close to the lead in the middle of the 1st round training their teams. Fla, on the other hand, needed the arrival of Dorival Júnior to get going — Rubro-Negro has three consecutive victories.

Image: Mateus Bonomi/AGIF

neither here nor there

Bragantino (27 points), Santos (26 points), São Paulo (26 points), Botafogo (24 points) and Ceará (24 points) are in the middle of the table and fluctuated a lot in the first 19 games of the Brasileirão.

Of these, “only” two changed coaches in this period: Santos, who changed Fabián Bustos for Lisca, and Ceará, who lost Dorival to Flamengo and brought in Marquinhos Santos.

A curiosity is with São Paulo, which drew expressive 11 times in the 19 matches they played – in the remaining games, there were five wins and three defeats.

Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

yellow sign

Only three points separate the 13th place (Goiás, 22 points) from the beginning of the relegation zone (Coritiba, 17th place, 19 points).

The “yellow” zone is filled, in addition to the emerald team, by América-MG (21 points), Avaí (21 points) and Cuiabá (20 points) — the team from Mato Grosso plays tomorrow and can finish the shift more relieved if they win precisely the people of Paraná.

Image: R.PIERRE/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Despair against relegation

Coritiba, which can “breathe” if it overcomes Cuiabá tomorrow, opens the undigested area of ​​the Brasileirão.

Three teams, however, are in a worse situation in relation to the team of Paraguayan coach Gustavo Morínigo.

They are: Atlético-GO (17 points), Juventude (16 points) and Fortaleza (15 points). The gaucho team, by the way, has the worst goal difference among the participants: -16 goals.