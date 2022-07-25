See what the new Avengers lineup could be

The Avengers will be back in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, projects that were announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The team has lost key members, and will need a new lineup. Which heroes will be able to enter this play?

With the MCU growing so much in scale, the Avengers are likely to become a much bigger team than they were before.

However, since there were six of the original Avengers, we’re only going to focus on six heroes who could be key members of the new Avengers lineup.

captain marvel

Whatever the new lineup of the Avengers, be sure of one thing: Captain Marvel will be on the team.

Played by Brie Larson, the character stands out for her power and her leadership skills. She could even be the new leader of the Avengers.

Captain America (Sam Wilson)

When Steve Rogers passed the mantle of Captain America to his trusty man Sam Wilson, it was clear that he was also spending a prominent role in the Avengers.

It may take a little longer, but Sam Wilson can become as capable a leader as Steve Rogers himself was.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange has already helped the Avengers in a few key situations, and it’s likely that he’ll continue to be a part of the team.

The character can occupy a similar space to Iron Man, as a sarcastic figure, but who also contributes to the leadership of the team.

Thor

In any media, Thor is always one of the three main Avengers, along with Iron Man and Captain America.

Now that Steve Rogers has retired and Tony Stark has died, it’s curious to think that he could be the only one from the original team to remain in this new lineup.

She-Hulk

Rounding out the Avengers’ “main quartet” is the iconic Hulk. But the Emerald Giant is no longer the same in the MCU… and seems willing to pass the baton to someone else.

A natural fit is She-Hulk, even if she’s not quite what Hulk was before. An interesting detail: She-Hulk is also a member of the new Avengers lineup in the current comics.

Black Panther (Shuri)

Marvel Studios was developing big plans for T’Challa the Black Panther. Sadly, everything changed with the death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

Now, someone else will take on the mantle of Black Panther. And it’s likely to be Shuri, T’Challa’s younger sister.

Shuri is young, but she doesn’t quite fit the idea of ​​Young Avengers. Not sure, but she could inherit the space her brother would have on the main team itself.