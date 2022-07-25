See what the new Avengers lineup could be



07/24/2022 21:00

The Avengers will be back in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, projects that were announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The team has lost key members, and will need a new lineup. Which heroes can enter this play?

With the MCU growing so much in scale, the Avengers are likely to become a much bigger team than they were before.

However, since the original Avengers were six, we will only focus on six heroes who could be key members of the new Avengers lineup.

Keep reading to check out the list!



Captain Marvel

Whatever the new lineup of the Avengers, be sure of one thing: Capit Marvel will be on the team.

Played by Brie Larson, the character stands out for her power and her ability to lead. She could even be the new leader of the Avengers.



Captain America (Sam Wilson)

When Steve Rogers passed the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson, his trusted man, it was clear that he was also playing a prominent role in the Avengers.

It may take a little longer, but Sam Wilson can become as capable a leader as Steve Rogers himself was.



Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange has already helped the Avengers in some important situations, and it is likely that he will continue to be a part of the team.

The character can occupy a space similar to that of Iron Man, as a sarcastic figure, but who also contributes to the leadership of the team.



Thor

In any media, Thor is always one of the three main Avengers, along with Iron Man and Captain America.

Now that Steve Rogers has retired and Tony Stark has died, it is curious to think that he could be the only one from the original team to remain in this new lineup.



She-Hulk

Rounding out the Avengers’ ‘main quartet’ is the iconic Hulk. But the Emerald Giant isn’t quite the same in the MCU anymore… and seems willing to pass the buck to someone else.

A natural fit for She-Hulk, even if she’s not exactly what the Hulk was before. An interesting detail: She-Hulk is also a member of the new Avengers lineup in the current comics.



Black Panther (Shuri)

Marvel Studios was developing big plans for T’Challa the Black Panther. Sadly, everything changed with the death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

Now, someone else takes on the mantle of Black Panther. And it’s likely to be Shuri, T’Challa’s younger sister.

Shuri is young, but doesn’t quite fit the idea of ​​Young Avengers. I’m not sure, but she could inherit the space her brother would have on the core team itself.

