Shopee: Liquidation 8.8 has BRL 5 million in coupons and free shipping

THE shopee announced another great promotion that starts this Monday (25th) and goes until the next 8th of August. The campaign 8.8 Settlement will give various discount coupons and free shipping coupons to users.

Available only via appthe marketplace will have its peak of offers on the 8th, offering more than BRL 5 million in coupons discount for purchases over R$ 19. The action will also be valid for the Father’s Day during the promotional period.

This Monday it is already possible to check out some promotions with the warm up 8.8in anticipation of the main event, which gives free shipping coupons and discounts of up to R$20. For Father’s Day, Shopee will have its own page until August 9th with special offers to give away.

“We are constantly investing in logistics and improvements to deliver more and more benefits and facilities, as well as a safe experience for consumers,” says Felipe Piringer, responsible for Shopee’s marketing, in a statement.

Lives with influencers

Shopee home page.Source: Felipe Vida (Tecmundo)

The store will still have lives presented by influencers, such as Isadora Nogueira, Filipe Maia and Daniela Chroma, to comment on the main discounts and promotions. See the dates: