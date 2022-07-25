Six Very Useful Things You Can Do on Google Drive That You Didn’t Know | Productivity

Google Drive has little-known functions that can improve users’ organization and productivity. You can, for example, scan documents with the Drive app for Android. This is a good option for those who want to scan a file faster and directly from their cell phone. In addition, the service allows you to access files offline and also has an optical character recognition (OCR) technology that allows you to extract text from images and PDFs. In the following lines, the TechTudo lists six very useful things you can do in Google Drive but probably didn’t know.

How to save files received by WhatsApp to Google Drive

1 of 7 See useful Google Drive functions you didn't know about — Photo: Reproduction/Getty Images

1. Scan documents with the Android app

Android users who have the Google Drive app installed on their mobile phone can scan documents with the camera and save them directly to the storage service. To do this, just access the app, tap the “+” button in the lower right corner and then go to “Scan”. Another alternative is to press and hold the application icon for a few seconds and select “Scan”.

2 of 7 Google Drive lets you scan documents through the app on Android — Photo: Playback/Google Drive

Once this is done, the phone will open the camera for you to photograph the desired document, and Google Drive will automatically save the scanned image in PDF format. After scanning, you can also search for a word present in the scanned document to find the file. It is worth mentioning that this functionality is not available for iPhone (iOS) users.

2. Save any web content with the Chrome extension

The official Drive extension, “Save to Google Drive” (https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/save-to-google-drive/gmbmikajjgmnabiglmofipeabaddhgne?utm_source=chrome-ntp-icon), allows you to save media and web hyperlinks directly to the storage service. With it, the user saves the time he would spend manually downloading and uploading content.

3 of 7 Save to Google Drive extension allows you to save PDFs, images, links and audios — Photo: Playback/Google Chrome

Once installed, just right-click to save any content available on the Internet to Drive. HTML files, audios and Microsoft Office documents are also supported by the program.

3. Extract text from images and PDFs

Google Drive has an optical character recognition (OCR) feature that makes it possible to extract text from images and PDFs. Thanks to the functionality, the user can edit the text present in the photo or document using Google Docs. To use the feature, import the desired file into Google Drive, right-click on it and, in the “Open With” option, choose “Google Docs”.

4 of 7 Extracting text from images and PDFs is one of the features of Google Drive — Photo: Playback/Google Drive

4. Use advanced search

Advanced Google Drive search helps you find files more accurately. Through the function, it is possible to search for documents from the snippets contained in it, owner name, modification date and more. To do this, just type in the search box what you are looking for and click on the list icon in the right corner. A new tab will open, with space to define several search filters.

5 of 7 You can use search operators in the Google Drive search bar — Photo: Playback/Google Drive

In the “Type” category, you can choose between photos and images, PDFs, documents, spreadsheets, presentations, forms, etc. In “Owner”, there are possibilities to find the user’s own files, shared with him or a specific person. There are also categories “With Words”, “Item Name”, “Location”, “Date Modified” and “Approvals”.

5. Access files offline

Few know, but Google Drive guarantees access and editing of files even when there is no Internet connection. This is a good option for when you need to edit a document but you are offline. To activate the function, simply click on the gear icon at the top of the Google Drive home window, located next to the search box.

6 of 7 Google Drive option allows the user to access documents even without Internet access — Photo: Playback/Google Drive

Then go to “Settings”, select the “Offline” option and check the “Create, open and edit your recent Google Docs, Sheets and Slides files on this device offline” checkbox. It is important to note that Microsoft Office files, PDFs and images do not support this function. Only items in Google format will be available for editing.

Another very useful Google Drive tool that helps in organizing files is coloring the folders. They are originally gray, but you can change them to different colors. To do this, just right-click on the folder you want to color. Then hover over “Change Color” and choose the desired color.

7 of 7 Customize Google Drive homepage by adding color to folders — Photo: Playback/Google Drive

It is also possible to insert the same color in several folders simultaneously. To do this, first of all, select the folders to which you want to assign a color and carry out the same process as described above. Google Drive provides 24 colors for the user to choose from.

