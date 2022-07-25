SmartSSD: Samsung announces 2nd generation of smart SSD with AMD chip and 70% more efficiency

Samsung announced this Friday (22) the 2nd generation of SmartSSD, its line of smart storage units that process data directly on the SSD. According to the South Korean, the hardware is capable of reducing the workload imposed on the CPU, GPU and RAM in high-performance computers (HPC). The 2nd generation SmartSSD focuses on bringing more efficiency to data centers and supercomputers around the world, consuming up to 70% less energy while delivering high performance identical to conventional SSD models. This foundation is ideal in a scenario that grows in AI applications, machine learning and 5G/6G connections.

To ensure its incredible capabilities, the 2nd generation SmartSSD uses a “Xilinx Versal” family processor from AMD. It is a programmable logic chip based on the ARM architecture that allows adapting a device to perform any type of task. This technology was obtained by the North American with the acquisition of Xilinx. Versal is able to reduce the workload imposed on the platform’s CPU by up to 97%, in addition to cutting the processing time of heavier tasks by 50%. The 2nd generation SmartSSD is so powerful that it can work without relying on a device. With this, the machine’s primary processor can “focus” on more important tasks.

With the updated processing functionality of the 2nd generation SmartSSD, Samsung will be able to easily meet the growing needs of customers in the database and video transcoding industries as we push the boundaries of the next generation storage market. Jin-Hyeok Choi

Executive Vice President of Samsung’s Memory Department

















Accessories

27 Apr

















economy and market

14 Jul

