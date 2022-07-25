Stray is the highest rated game on Steam so far in 2022

What will be the title that will dethrone the kitten?

There’s no denying that Stray is a hit. The game of the cat has achieved impressive numbers for an indie title and this has made Annapurna Interactive’s game go up in the rankings. Yet, Stray is the highest rated game on Steam at 8.61, leaving behind God of War which is in second place.

The data comes from the website Steam250 which, since 2017, has made different lists of games based on various aspects and ratings are one of them. The 8.61 average comes from 42,655 reviews with 98% acceptance. God of War, for example, has 97% acceptance in 53,101 reviews with an average of 8.56.

If we consider the site’s main list, which ranks the top 250 games of all time, Stray appears in 49th place, which is still impressive. The list is led by Portal 2 (8.83), Terraria (8.83) and Stardew Valley (8.81).

Stray and MultiVersus, two games that were released on the same day (July 19) and have been available for less than a week, have been at the top of the rankings for the past seven days. On both Steam250 and SteamDB, games have been the most popular in this period.

Different proposal that attracts

Stray is available for PlayStation and PC consoles via Steam and on Valve’s platform, the title developed by newcomer BlueTwelve Studio peaked at 62,963 players in the first hours of launch.

Despite being short, the game has averaged over 20,000 concurrent players and at the moment, more than 15,000 players are active in the game. It is interesting to note that at launch, Stray was among the 15 most played titles that day, a list occupied only by multiplayer games, with the game of the cat being the only one with a single player proposal.

REVIEW | Stray is beautiful and friendly, but the hype leaves the feeling that something was missing

BlueTwelve’s title is original in its proposal, but it delivers a short gameplay with many repetitions



Success lies in the different proposal. Cats aren’t new to gaming, but controlling one on your own adventure is different. The game is not a simple “walking simulator”, there are moments of challenge (even if few) and puzzles (even if simple).

And it’s still possible to scratch things, sleep, drop objects, run over other people’s legs, climb up in places and that also won people over. Besides, of course, a curious plot. If you found the proposal interesting, but you’re a dog type, take a look at this mod here.

