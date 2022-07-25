Stray surpasses God of War to become the highest rated game on Steam in 2022

Currently, the game is rated at 8.61, based on 42,665 votes where 98% are positive, placing it at the top of the list of all titles released in 2022. Before first, God of War drops to second. position and scores 8.56 based on 53,101 votes, where 97% are positive.

Stray became Steam’s top rated game this year. The website Steam250 organizes the ratings of games on the platform according to a positive or negative review given by players.

Despite the impressive result, Stray will still have work to get to the top of Steam250’s best games of all time. He is currently at position 49.

In first place is Portal 2, with a score of 8.83 based on 301,930 votes, where 99% are positive, followed by Terraria, Stardew Valley, Hades and People Playground.

eFootball 2022, which broke the record for negative reviews and became the worst game on the platform, managed to get out of the “flashlight” after several updates and improvements to become the tenth worst title on Steam, followed by Godus, Rollercoaster Tycoon World, Flatout 3 and War of the Three Kingdoms, which currently ranks last.

Previously, Stray broke the record for concurrent players on Steam for developer Annapurna, reaching a peak of 62,000 players.

Stray is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. It launched directly on the new PlayStation Plus in Extra and Deluxe subscriber tiers at no additional cost.