Study compares Galaxy Watch 4 oxygen saturation sensor accuracy to medical tools

THE Samsung Medical Center and Samsung Electronics released a study that compared the sensors present in the Galaxy Watch 4 smart watch with some medical tools used by professionals in healthcare facilities. The study, published in the National Sleep Foundation’s “Sleep Health” medical journal, monitored 97 adults with sleep problems and concluded that the Galaxy Watch 4 can help overcome the high cost associated with traditional measurement tools.

It should be noted that the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch is equipped with a pulse oximeter module that is in contact with the user’s skin. The SpO2 sensor also comprises eight photodiodes that detect reflected light and capture PPG signals. Technical specifications aside, theThe researchers found that the readings captured by the Samsung smartwatch and those recorded by the traditional medical device simultaneously were aligned in the same direction.

This indicated that the Galaxy Watch 4 can actually make accurate measurements of oxygen saturation during sleep. This can help users reduce medical bills and costs associated with hospital procedures, for example. Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is a common sleep disorder among people. It is estimated that up to 38% of adults suffer from these problems, with 50% of men and 25% of middle-aged women facing moderate to severe OSA. And you, are you interested in Galaxy Watch 4 or already own the model? Tell us below in the comments!

