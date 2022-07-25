synopsis, trailer, cast of the Afternoon Session movie

The production Sem Reservas airs right after the re-presentation of O Cravo e a Rosa. Below, check out the production details.

This Monday’s Afternoon Session (25) shows, from 3:30 pm, the American romantic comedy and drama film, No Reservations. The 2007 feature is directed by Scott Hicks. The screenplay by Carol Fuchs is a film adaptation of an original screenplay by Sandra Nettelbeck. The production will air, right after the re-presentation of O Cravo e a Rosa.

Synopsis for No Reservations

Kate Armstrong is the chef at an upscale Manhattan restaurant. She takes her job very seriously, which makes people around her intimidate with her way. His perfectionist nature is put to the test when Nick is hired, a lively sous-chef who tries to cheer everyone up in the kitchen and enjoys listening to opera while he works. At the same time, Kate has to deal with the sudden arrival of Zoe, her nine-year-old niece, who feels out of place in her aunt’s routine.

Cast

in the list of No Reservations, Catherine Zeta-Jones is Kate Armstrong; Aaron Eckhart is Nicholas “Nick” Palmer; Abigail Breslin is Zoe; and Patricia Clarkson is Paula. Meanwhile, Jenny Wade is Leah Scott; Bob Balaban is the therapist; Brian F. O’Byrne is Sean Paul; Lily Rabe is Bernadette Ezkeniazki; and Arija Bareikis is Kate’s (Christine) sister.

On the other hand, John McMartin plays Mr. Peterson; Celia Weston is Mrs. Peterson; Zoë Kravitz is Charlotte from Buchanan Straniazki. Finally, Dearbhla Molloy is Anna Petersova Rasha; Matt Servitto is Doctor Foop; and Fulvio Cecere is Bob Dylan.

Trailer

Reception in cinemas

No Reservations became a moderate commercial success. It had a worldwide box office of $92,601,050 on a budget of $28 million.

Where to watch?

If you can’t attend the Afternoon Session, don’t worry. This is said, as the film is available on GloboPlay, Netflix and Telecine. In addition, it is possible to rent the film No Reservations on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, or Google Play Movies & TV.

How did critics rate No Reservations?

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an approval rating of 42%, from 162 reviews from critics. In view of this, the score reached was 5.25/1, with the following consensus: “This romantic comedy may look good on paper, but it’s too predictable and melancholy for the genre.”

On the other hand, Metacritic gave a score of 50/100 to No Reservations, from 33 press reviews attached to the website. The film received a nomination for “mixed or neutral reviews”.

Anyway, did you like our article? Then follow us on Google News. In addition, we invite you to follow us on social networks. twitter and Instagram to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of series and movies.