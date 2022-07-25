That ’90s Show Won’t Come to Netflix in August 2022

That 70’s Show fans are patiently (or impatiently, depending on your vibe) waiting for the next Netflix spin-off series That 90’s show. The follow-up to Fox’s hit series reunites the original cast members and introduces fans to a new generation of rebellious teenagers.

Red and Kitty Forman are back! Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their iconic roles for That 90’s show, who finds the grandparents of Erica and Donna’s teenage daughter Leia (Callie Haverda). She spends the summer with Red and Kitty at Point Place and gets a taste of her parents’ adolescence in a whole new decade.

Along with Smith and Rupp, most of the main cast of That 70’s Show are confirmed to reprise their roles as guest stars. Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama are on board for the appearances, and of course Topher Grace and Laura Prepon will be guest stars as the spin-off centers around their characters’ daughter.

But when can we finally get a glimpse of what’s to come for the gang and meet these ’90s kids? Here are the latest updates from That 90’s show set, including whether the series is still in production and an anticipated release date for the highly anticipated original comedy series.

That ’90s Show release updates

On July 20, 2022 it seems That 90’s show continues in production. Wilmer Valderrama posted a picture of a script with the caption: “To whom it may concern… Now if I could only remember the accent.” The actor was on set filming his cameo as Fez.

None of the other original cast members have teased their returns on social media yet, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a group photo of the original and new cast members together. Imagine seeing Eric and his friends together again before the spin-off premieres!

Since the first season of That 90’s show seems to be winding down in filming, we should see the series premiere sometime in late 2022. We expect Netflix to debut the comedy sometime in fall 2022, which we’re predicting between October and early December 2022. release date may change but we will keep fans updated.

Stay tuned for more That 90’s show Netflix Life news and updates!